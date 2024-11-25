Toronto Blue Jays 2025 tickets for select games on sale for $9

Toronto baseball fans eager to get back to the ballpark can get tickets for the 2025 season for less than $10, the Blue Jays announced Monday.

The aptly-named “The Starting $9” promotion starts on Nov. 29 as part of Black Friday and runs until Cyber Monday on Tuesday. During that time, fans can get 500 level tickets to 21 games, including matchups against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Houston Astros and, the Boston Red Sox.

The promotion was first introduced ahead of the 2023 season and is returning for its second year.

Friday’s sale marks the first opportunity fans can buy single-game tickets to the upcoming season, before the remaining single-game tickets go on sale Dec. 5.

A 500-level ticket will also get you access to the Rogers Centre’s Outfield District, which features a number of bars and hangouts introduced as part of the recent $300-million renovations undertaken at the Toronto stadium.

The first game on offer as part of the sale is the Mar. 31 matchup against the Washington Nationals.

The Jays are set to open their season at home on Mar. 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.