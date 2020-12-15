TORONTO -- No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an encampment in the Fort York area Tuesday night.

Crews were called to an encampment on Fort York Boulevard, between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 9:45 p.m.

Video from the scene showed large flames at the site, which is surrounded by large condo buildings.

Toronto Fire said there was a well-involved tent fire when they arrived.

The fire was quickly put out.

The fire comes just a week after a blaze injured two men at another encampment in Liberty Village.

It also comes the same day that the city announced that it is opening warming centres early in anticipation of a blast of winter weather.

City shelters have been operating at capacity for months, exacerbating a situation already made difficult by the pandemic for those experiencing homelessness.

The city has said that it is adding about 620 shelter spaces this winter to try to keep up with demand.

City officials have said that encampments are not safe and pose a particular fire hazard. While they have encouraged those experiencing homelessness to seek shelter in approved indoor spaces, they have also said that they have no immediate plans to dismantle encampments and that they would not do so before offering those living there proper indoor accommodations.