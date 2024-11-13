Swifties can swap friendship bracelets outside Toronto's SickKids hospital
A signed banner that reads "SickKids loves Taylor" stretches between two trees on the front lawn of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, with hundreds of beaded bracelets attached to tree trunks.
The idea is for fans to bring a bracelet and take a bracelet, as the exchange of friendship bracelets is a regular ritual for fans attending Taylor Swift concerts. The bracelets often contain inspiring words or song lyrics from the superstar's chart-busting catalogue.
For the rest of the week, SickKids patients, as well as passersby, can exchange bracelets in honour of Swift's six sold-out performances at the Rogers Centre.
"The hospital always puts on so many incredible events that make sure patients have an opportunity to connect," Keira Gayowsky, a 17-year-old patient at SickKids and big-time Swiftie, told CTV News Toronto.
Gayowsky has been going to SickKids for years as part of the Group for Improvement of Intestinal Function Treatment (GIFT) Program, which helps patients with intestinal failure.
And like many other young patients, Swift's lyrics mean a lot to her.
"We thought it would be an amazing way to honour our patient ambassador community who have often told us how much Taylor Swift music means to them and in their journey of hope and healing," Tania Kwong from the SickKids Foundation said.
Gayowsky says she is excited to have tickets to one of Swift's shows at the Rogers Centre.
"You know she was always a big part of my journey when I was in the hospital so I'm very much looking forward to seeing that connection in person and feeling her music in the same way I felt it when I was 10, 11 years old in my hospital bed," Gayowsky said.
The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter is known for her charitable contributions, who recently donated US$5 million toward hurricane relief efforts for those affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
When asked if the popstar would be planning to visit SickKids patients, Kwong said: "Definitely there are no plans for her to come by as of yet."
But for fans like Gayowsky, there's always hope.
Two B.C. real estate agents have been fined a combined total of more than $200,000 for professional misconduct they committed during the sale of a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.