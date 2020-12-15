TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for Toronto, warning that several centimetres of snow could fall per hour on Wednesday.

The weather agency said a narrow band of lake effect snow is expected to develop off Lake Ontario on Tuesday night and move inland Wednesday morning.

"This band will be over the Burlington area early Wednesday morning and slowly shift northwards reaching the southwestern section of the City of Toronto by mid morning," Environment Canada said. "Through the afternoon the band will drift south, reaching downtown Hamilton in the evening."

Snowfall amounts in Toronto of five to 10 centimetres are possible by Wednesday overnight, with rates of "several centimetres per hour likely," Environment Canada said.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution and be prepared for quickly changing driving conditions," the agency said. "Consider postponing non-essential travel as snow-covered and icy roads are expected.”

Meanwhile, Toronto has opened four warming centres in the city to help those experiencing homelessness ahead of the winter weather.

The city said warming centres are traditionally activated when an extreme cold weather alert is issued and temperatures drop below -15 C.

"While the temperature forecast has not reached this threshold, the city is activating the warming centres tonight in an abundance of caution due to colder nighttime temperatures, snow forecasted over the next few days and because this is the first spell of colder weather of the season," the city said in a statement.

The warming centres will provide those in need with a place to rest, access to snacks and washroom facilities.

Warming centres will be open in the following locations: