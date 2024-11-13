TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by truck near Evergreen Brick Works

    Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run at Evergreen Brick Works on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (CTV Toronto) Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run at Evergreen Brick Works on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (CTV Toronto)
    Share

    A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a truck near Evergreen Brick Works on Wednesday night.

    Toronto police said they received a call just after 6:30 p.m. for a collision on Bayview Avenue.

    They initially said a cyclist was hit by a truck, but later clarified that a pedestrian was involved.

    There is no immediate word on the pedestrian’s condition.

    Meanwhile, police say the driver did not remain at the scene. No descriptions of the driver or the vehicle have been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings

    The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News