TORONTO -- A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloomington and Kennedy roads shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, but police say that roads in the area will be closed for several hours as they investigate the incident.

