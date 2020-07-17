Advertisement
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 4:12PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 4:15PM EDT
TORONTO -- A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloomington and Kennedy roads shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash, but police say that roads in the area will be closed for several hours as they investigate the incident.
This is a developing news story. More to come.