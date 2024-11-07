TORONTO
Toronto

    • 13-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

    Police tape is shown at the scene after a 13-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning. Police tape is shown at the scene after a 13-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.
    Share

    A 13-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning, police say.

    The collision happened on Rossland Road West near Stevensgate Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.

    The girl was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say she has since succumbed to her injuries.

    The driver involved in the collision remained on scene, police say.

    Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News