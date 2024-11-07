13-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

A 13-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning, police say.

The collision happened on Rossland Road West near Stevensgate Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The girl was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say she has since succumbed to her injuries.

The driver involved in the collision remained on scene, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.