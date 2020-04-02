TORONTO -- The death of a Toronto man who was reported missing by his family and was later found dead along the shores of Lake Ontario is now being investigated as a homicide.

Ayoub Mohamed, 25, was reported missing by his family on March 13.

A tweet posted by police a day later said that he was last seen in the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area at around 8 p.m. on March 11.

On March 24, Mohamed’s body was discovered by a passerby in the area of Walkers Line and Lakeshore Road in Burlington. Halton police said at the time that he was found half-submerged in the water, on the shores of Lake Ontario.

An autopsy was completed on March 27, but police have not released the results.

Toronto police said Thursday that they are now treating Mohamed’s death as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Mohamed’s whereabouts since the time of his disappearance to come forward.