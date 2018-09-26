

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Mitch Marner scored and added three assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 Wednesday to improve to 5-1-0 in pre-season play.

Nazem Kadri, Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen and Patrick Marleau also scored for the visiting Maple Leafs. Goalie Frederik Andersen made 33 saves.

Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher and David Schlemko scored for Montreal, which fell to 4-2-0 this pre-season. Carey Price stopped 20-of-25 shots.

With the game tied 2-2, the Leafs scored short-handed goals 20 seconds apart to start the third period.

Marner got the first 16 seconds into the period after bad communication between Price and Jeff Petry led to a loose puck in front of the net -- an easy tap-in for Marner.

Kapanen made it 4-2 at 20 seconds later on a 2-on-1 break with Par Lindholm.