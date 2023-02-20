Man pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge marks 3rd such incident at station this year
The suspect in an attempted push at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday afternoon is still at large, according to police.
The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station this year.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a report filed Sunday claimed the incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on the station’s westbound platform.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The victim, a man, was reportedly pushed onto track level by a male suspect but managed to get himself back onto the platform uninjured.
The suspect has been described by police as a Black male wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket, and dark track pants.
Police have not released any other information about the circumstances leading up to the incident.
So far in 2023, Toronto police have responded to two other attempted pushings on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) – both at Bloor-Yonge station.
On Jan. 3, a man was pushed onto the Bloor-Yonge tracks following an argument with another man. The accused was arrested at the scene, and charged with assault.
About two weeks later, on Jan. 20, a man in his 50s was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. at Bloor-Yonge station after allegedly attempting to push another rider onto the tracks.
In recent months, Toronto’s transit system has been at the centre of a string of violent – and, at times, seemingly random – crimes, prompting increased enforcement and police presence. In the last 30 days, TPS has notified the public of at least 20 different violent crimes – including the recent pushings – against riders or employees of the transit system. In the weeks before that, a string of muggings, assaults, and a fatal stabbing at a west end station, prompted calls for national action.
- READ MORE: 'What is safety?': Transit users call for action at town hall following rash of TTC violence
"These random incidents are, by their very nature, unpredictable," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said last month to CP24. "How we are addressing this is we're going to have more bodies in the station."
As to what else can be done to prevent further violence, Green said there needs to be cooperation between the TTC and other government agencies to address the root causes.
"We're a transit agency. We're not a social service agency. Our core business is public transit. We have an obligation to our customers to keep them safe. And we will do that as best we can," Green said.
Bloor-Yonge Station is the country’s busiest subway station and its platforms are often jam-packed during high-traffic periods. The station is set to receive a $1.5-billion facelift in the coming years, which will provide more platform space.
The improvements planned include a second platform to enhance capacity for eastbound passengers, wider platforms for both northbound and southbound commuters, as well as a new exit to Bloor Street, and new escalators, elevators, and stairs. The city has previously said it hopes to start construction on the project in 2024.
In 2022, after a woman was pushed onto Bloor-Yonge tracks and avoided an incoming train by rolling under the lip of the platform, advocates argued for platform edge doors to keep passengers from falling onto the tracks or coming into the path of an oncoming train.
Just a few months prior to that, in November 2021, a man survived being pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station and dragged a short distance by a train. In 2018, a 73-year-old man was fatally pushed in front of an incoming train at the station.
As recently as 2018, the cost to install platform barriers throughout Toronto’s subway network was pegged at more than $1-billion.
With files from CP24’s Jordan Fleugal, Josh Freeman, and Bryann Aguilar
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 person dead after being pulled from fire at Brampton apartment building
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Jann Arden petitions Ottawa to ban live horse exports for slaughter
Thousands of Canadians are petitioning the federal Liberals to live up to their election promise to ban the live export of horses for slaughter.
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a British Columbia First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.
Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of war anniversary
U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called 'a brutal and unjust war' days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship
Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books of censorship after it removed colourful language from works such as 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda' to make them more acceptable to modern readers.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
Montreal
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality: The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), has purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
London
-
No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London
No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.
-
Out-of-town driver stopped in London
An out-of-town driver had to find a ride home after being stopped by police in London. According to police, officers stopped the driver going 165 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on Wellington Road south near Westminster Drive.
-
Fire causes evacuation of Sarnia apartment building
Two floors of a Sarnia, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday night after a fire. According to police, crews responded to the building on Earlscourt Drive near Roger Street.
Kitchener
-
Guelph’s KnightsFest offers interactive medieval experience
It’s Family Day in Ontario and for some that means taking a trip back in time together.
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
The association that represents home-care organizations across the Ontario says it desperately needs promised funding in order to stabilize its workforce.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Ottawa
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Windsor
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Driver stopped going 170km/hr on E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police have charged a driver going 70 kilometres over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
The association that represents home-care organizations across the Ontario says it desperately needs promised funding in order to stabilize its workforce.
Barrie
-
Police bust Barrie man accused of setting series of fires
A Barrie police officer on general patrol noticed an active fire at the rear of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Sunday night.
-
Barrie diner closed for police investigation
Barrie police have temporarily closed Dunlop Street Diner due to an unrelated police investigation.
-
Driver in critical condition after crashing in Bradford home
One person is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a house Sunday evening in Bradford.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce physicians registry to help doctors move around the region
Canada's Atlantic premiers announced Monday the creation of a physicians and surgeons registry to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Rain, wind and cold: Weather warnings issued for Newfoundland and Labrador
Rain and wind warnings have been issued for every part of the island of Newfoundland, except the Great Northern Peninsula.
-
2 men, youth face charges in connection to stabbing incident: N.S. RCMP
Two men and a youth have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at a Torbrook, N.S., home Sunday.
Calgary
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale
An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Calgary
Late-week warmth… but first, a snowfall warning.
Winnipeg
-
Wind chill to reach -50 in parts of Manitoba
Frigid temperatures are expected to set in over parts of Manitoba this week, including some areas experiencing wind chill values near -50.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on Louis Riel Day
Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 20, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
Knives, bullets and scissors among items seized at Millennium Library
The City of Winnipeg has revealed what security guards have seized from people attempting to enter the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg since new security measures have been put in place.
Vancouver
-
Winter storm, rainfall, strong winds: The weather behind public alerts for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver
Rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver is under a special weather statement.
-
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a British Columbia First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.
-
B.C. doctors urge province, insurers to cover Ozempic for patients with chronic obesity
Since the province expanded coverage for Ozempic in early January, a North Vancouver obesity medicine specialist has seen a dramatic uptick in patents inquiring about the appetite suppressant that’s become all the rage for rapid weight loss.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
-
Canada's Tanner Boser moves down to light-heavyweight for next UFC fight
Canadian Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser is moving down to light-heavyweight to fight Moldova's Ion (The Hulk) Cutelaba on an April 15 UFC card in Kansas City.