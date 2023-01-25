Transit union calls for national task force as violent attacks reach 'crisis level'
Violent attacks on public transit have reached "crisis levels," the president of a major Canadian transit union said Wednesday, as he called for a national transit safety task force.
The task force must include transit agencies from across the country and representatives from all levels of government, said Amalgamated Transit Union Canada national president John Di Nino.
"These attacks, not only at the (Toronto Transit Commission) but right across the country, are really at a crisis level," Di Nino said in an interview Wednesday.
"We're seeing operator assaults, violence against transit workers, and now our riders at an alarming rate across this country."
A task force should consider whether de-escalation training, harsher penalties, increased mental health funding, better housing supports and greater police presence could help prevent violence on transit, Di Nino said.
The call for a task force comes after a number of violent attacks targeting workers and riders on the Toronto Transit Commission.
In recent days, police have said a woman was stabbed on a streetcar, two uniformed TTC workers were assaulted on their way to work, a TTC driver was shot with a BB gun, and a person wearing a religious head covering was hit at a subway station in what police allege was a hate-motivated assault.
Last month, a woman was stabbed to death and another was injured in a random attack on a Toronto subway train.
Transit agencies need to be transparent about the extent of the safety issue, Di Nino said, calling for transparent reporting of violent incidents.
"We can ill afford to keep saying 'our thoughts and prayers' and 'our best wishes go' and 'this is a one-off.' That time has passed," Di Nino said. "We need to have these discussions now."
When asked about transit safety on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will continue to work with provinces and cities to ensure Canadians are safe.
"If there is a role for the federal government to step up, we will no doubt step up," he said. "It's something we are happy to partner with provinces and municipalities on."
Toronto Mayor John Tory was set to meet with TTC, police and union leaders later this week to discuss transit safety, his press secretary said Tuesday.
"The mayor has been clear: We have to put an end to these acts of violence and disrespect against transit workers," Taylor Deasley wrote in a statement when asked about recent calls for Tory to bring in transit safety changes.
In addition to the cases in Toronto, Di Nino also pointed to recent reports in Edmonton of bus drivers threatened at gunpoint.
In that city, police have reported 35 violent occurrences on Edmonton Transit property as well as nine weapon-related reports since the beginning of 2023.
The City of Edmonton initiated a downtown core and transit system safety plan in May in response to increased violence, homelessness and drug use in the area. It implemented new bylaws for passengers, temporary restrooms and more police presence. It also put $860,000 towards addressing homeless encampments.
Meanwhile, RCMP have said five youths were accused of sexually assaulting three others on a Halifax Transit bus in October.
- with files from Angela Amato.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Snowstorm arrives in southern Ontario as millions brace for blast of winter weather
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transit union calls for national task force as violent attacks reach 'crisis level'
Violent attacks on public transit have reached 'crisis levels,' the president of a major Canadian transit union said Wednesday, as he called for a national transit safety task force.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
DEVELOPING | Snowstorm hits southern Ontario, moves east; difficult travel conditions expected
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
Quebec woman who mailed poison to Trump White House pleads guilty
A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump has pleaded guilty and agreed to a prison sentence of nearly 22 years.
Teachers are lining up for a ChatGPT detector created by this 22-year-old in Toronto
As awe-struck Internet users obsessed over the wondrous abilities of ChatGPT, a 22-year-old in Toronto was feverishly crafting a tool to detect its misuse.
Montreal
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
Two years after a landmark ruling that affirmed trans and non-binary rights, Quebecers who don't identify as male or female are accusing the province of dragging its feet in getting other departments to adapt to the new rules.
-
Plane towing marriage proposal over Montreal lost power before fatal 2021 crash: report
An airplane towing a marriage proposal that crashed in Montreal lost power in its engine mid-flight, according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada report issued Wednesday, more than a year after the incident.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
London
-
'Significant impact on rush hour traffic': Snowfall warnings blanket southern Ontario
According to environment Canada, most areas could see upwards of 15 cm of accumulation with reduced visibility on the roads. The weather authority also said there will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
-
Pets may soon be allowed on London Transit buses
Fido may soon be able to join the ranks of London Transit bus passengers. A report going to the London Transit Commission (LTC) suggests permitting small domestic animals in carriers on city buses would benefit riders who need to transport their pet.
-
Charges laid in New Year’s Day crash that left driver with serious injuries
London police have laid multiple charges against a driver in relation to a serious New Year’s Day crash in which the driver crashed into a hydro pole in west London, Ont., resulting in serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Winter storm: Snowfall to intensify this afternoon
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
Snow event declaired for parts of Waterloo region, street parking prohibited
The City of Kitchener, City of Waterloo and City of Cambridge have declared a snow event, meaning parking bans on city streets will take effect.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault woman accused of impaired driving on closed highway
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
West Nipissing man charged in local school threats
A 35-year-old man from West Nipissing has been arrested and charged following school threats made on social media, police say.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when the 'significant snowfall' will start in Ottawa
Ottawa is bracing for another significant snowfall that is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.
-
Woman hospitalized after car sandwiched between truck and school bus
One woman was sent to hospital after a three-car crash involving a school bus in North Grenville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
Ottawa ranks as one of the world's 'most overrated cities' for tourists
Ottawa is one of the most overrated cities in the world to visit, but a new report suggests tourists will be less disappointed with their visit to Canada's capital over Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Windsor
-
Winter storm warning: snowfall intensifies in Windsor-Essex
Snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.
-
Aggressive panhandling to be discussed by Windsor city council
Windsor city council is going to discuss if there is a need for a bylaw to deal with aggressive panhandling in the city.
-
Previously reported missing woman found safe
Essex County OPP are thanking the public for assisting in locating a 21-year-old Kingsville woman.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Expect significant snowfall across Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas: Here's when
Commuters need to be cautious on the roads on Wednesday afternoon, with significant snowfall that is anticipated to make driving conditions hazardous.
-
Thieves target Ram pickup trucks: YRP
Police are investigating multiple vehicle thefts over two days in Georgina, where specific pickup trucks were targeted.
-
Restaurant worker celebrates first big lottery win
A restaurant employee is celebrating her first big lottery win of $250,000.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.
-
N.S. RCMP respond to reports of shots fired, break-and-enter in Inverness County
The Inverness County District RCMP is investigating two incidents, one on We'koqma'q First Nation and the other in Whycocomagh, N.S., they believe are related.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro's code of conduct hearing heads into second day
Two doctors testified at a Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing that they were "intimidated" by Tyler Shandro and felt that the then-health minister acted inappropriately in two separate incidents in early 2020.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
-
Public meeting to be held today for Rimrock‘s proposed Biodigester
A public meeting will be held on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a proposed biodigester project and digestate pond on Rimrock Renewable’s land west of High River, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
Crown enters stay of proceedings against Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown has entered a stay of proceedings for some of the charges against a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault.
-
Stone quarried only in Manitoba receives international heritage recognition
A stone that is in many buildings throughout the province and is found only in Manitoba, is now getting international attention.
-
Manitoba Clinic restructuring, selling surplus equipment
An inner-city clinic is expecting a large drop in doctors operating inside it this spring.
Vancouver
-
Caught up in holiday travel chaos? YVR wants to hear from you
Vancouver’s airport is seeking feedback from people whose holiday travel plans were thwarted amid a series of winter storms.
-
Stun gun used in alleged unprovoked attack in New Westminster, suspect at large
A suspect in an unprovoked attack in New Westminster is at large, 10 days after he allegedly shocked a man with a weapon, prompting local police to appeal for witnesses.
-
Fire erupts at under construction house in Vancouver, displacing multiple families
Ten people have been displaced after a large fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
'All-Star Stu' starts in goal, Kane is away as Oilers go for 7th straight victory
It's a great time to be an Edmonton Oiler. The team is on a long winning streak, their schedule is relatively easy, three players are headed to the upcoming All-Star Game and the rest are soon to have more than a week off to relax.
-
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
-
Woman struck by vehicle in north Edmonton expected to survive
A woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle on 160 Avenue east of 97 Street early Wednesday morning, Edmonton police say.