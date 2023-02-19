No injuries after man was reportedly pushed onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station

A man was reportedly pushed onto track level at Bloor-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon, but he managed to get himself back onto the platform and was not injured in the incident, according to police.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the station’s westbound platform.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket and dark track pants.

Police have not released any other information about the circumstances leading up to the incident.