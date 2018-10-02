

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim believed to be in his 30s has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Peel Region early Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Authorities said that a male victim was brought into a hospital near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West in Rexdale around 6 p.m. Police said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, and was unconscious and not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Peel police said that officers were responding to reports of a shooting inside a residence near Goreway and Brandon Gate drives in Malton when they heard about the gunshot victim in Rexdale.

“While we were en route and trying to figure out if this had actually happened, Toronto police were also investigating where a person had been brought to their local hospital with gunshot wounds,” Const. Mark Fischer told reporters at the scene. “Once we arrived on scene, we quickly determined it was one and the same event and we started the investigation.”

No information has been provided about a possible suspect.

Investigators say the driver who brought the victim to the hospital is cooperating with police.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate. Homicide has been notified.