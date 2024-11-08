How Toronto is marking Remembrance Day this year, and what's closed on Monday

With Remembrance Day on Monday, there will be several events honouring armed forces members who died in the line of duty.

While the holiday is held each Nov. 11, this year marks 80 years since D-Day, when thousands of soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Here's how you can observe Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.

In-person events on Monday

Old City Hall (60 Queen St. W.) at 10:45 a.m.

East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens (850 Coxwell Ave.) at 10:45 a.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph (399 The West Mall) at 10:45 a.m.

Fork York National Historic Site (100 Garrison Rd.) at 10:40 a.m.

North York York Cemetery Cenotaph (160 Beecroft Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

Scarborough War Memorial (2190 Kingston Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

York Civic Centre Cenotaph (2700 Eglinton Ave. W.) at 10:45 a.m.

Toronto Zoo Waterside Theatre (2000 Meadowvale Rd.) at 10:55 a.m.

Queen’s Park (in front of the Ontario Legislature). The province says the ceremony is being streamed live on YouTube.

For other municipalities, check their website to confirm if a ceremony is being held.

The Royal Canadian Legion is also hosting services at several locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Monday, the public is encouraged to pause and observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

What's open and closed on Remembrance Day?

Remembrance Day is a federally-recognized holiday, meaning several government offices and services (like Service Canada and Canada Post) will be shuttered Monday.

However, Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, which means you can expect most grocery stores, pharmacies and liquor stores to operate normally.

All major banks will be closed, though customers can still use online banking services and ATMs.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will pay tribute to veterans and Canada's fallen heroes at 11 a.m. by pausing services for two minutes at 11 a.m..