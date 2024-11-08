TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police investigating after man walks into hospital with stab wounds

    Yellow police tape surrounds a parking lot on Keele Street, where Toronto police say a stabbing possibly occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV Toronto) Yellow police tape surrounds a parking lot on Keele Street, where Toronto police say a stabbing possibly occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV Toronto)
    Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing victim walked into a hospital Friday night.

    Police say they were notified about the victim just after 7:20 p.m.

    He was subsequently transferred to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, police say.

    They added that the stabbing possibly occurred near Keele Street and Gulliver Road. A yellow police tape is seen surrounding the parking lot of a strip plaza.

    No suspect information has been released. The circumstance surrounding the stabbing are not immediately known.

