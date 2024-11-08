Toronto police investigating after man walks into hospital with stab wounds

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing victim walked into a hospital Friday night.

Police say they were notified about the victim just after 7:20 p.m.

He was subsequently transferred to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, police say.

They added that the stabbing possibly occurred near Keele Street and Gulliver Road. A yellow police tape is seen surrounding the parking lot of a strip plaza.

No suspect information has been released. The circumstance surrounding the stabbing are not immediately known.