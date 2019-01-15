

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police seized loaded magazines, for a handgun and an AK-47 assault rifle, in the bedroom of the man who went on a shooting rampage along The Danforth last summer, killing two young women and wounding 13 others, newly-unsealed court documents show.

The information is laid in unredacted portions of an Information to Obtain (ITO) application, which police submit to the courts as part of a request for a search warrant.

Minutes after police approached the lifeless body of Faisal Hussain on the Danforth on the night of July 22, an officer and a trained dog entered his family’s Thorncliffe Park home and conducted a warrantless search, worried that his room may contain explosives or other threats to life, according to the documents.

The ITO indicates that inside his room, the dog found a drawer under Hussain’s bed containing two fully loaded 9mm handgun magazines, two loaded 7.62mm magazines for an AK-47 assault rifle, and various quantities of shotgun and other ammunition.

The officer also found two drum-style extended capacity magazines that “appeared full of ammunition,” police wrote in the ITO.

The documents say that the officer also located three other extended capacity magazines, along with loose 7.62mm and .357 ammunition.

According to the ITO, the officer and dog then exited the home to seek a warrant to continue the search of the home.

Possession of most magazines that contain more than 10 rounds of ammunition is a criminal offence on its own in Canada.

Hussain had numerous conspiracy theory documentary DVDs

According to the ITO, police also located a number of conspiracy theory documentaries in Hussain’s room. The documents say police seized DVDs such as “Loose Change,” “Painful Deception,” “9/11 In Plane Site,” and “The Road to Tyranny,” which all claim the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks were perpetrated by the U.S. government.

The documents indicate that police also found several documentaries dealing with the Iraq War, titled Iraq for Sale and Weapons of Mass Deception.

The heavily-redacted ITO was initially released in September.

That release laid out parts of the police’s response on the day of the rampage and Hussain’s previous interactions with the police.

The documents also noted that Hussain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, after a brief exchange of gunfire with police officers arriving at the scene.

Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, were killed in the attack.