TORONTO -- An innocent 12-year-old boy out shopping with his mother is now fighting for his life after being struck by a bullet in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court for several reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Speaking at the scene a couple hours later, interim police Chief James Ramer told reporters at least 30 shell casings had been located thus far.

“It’s just a brazen shooting,” he said. “It’s just a callous disregard. The boy was with his mother, he had just been shopping in the area.”

“It’s just disgraceful.”

When officers arrived at the scene they located the 12-year-old boy on the west side of Jane Street and immediately began conducting life-saving measures. The boy was then transported to a trauma centre in downtown Toronto by responding paramedics where he remains in critical condition.

According to Ramer, the boy was struck by gunfire as two occupants of one vehicle got out and began chasing another vehicle in a nearby parking lot, opening fire.

“We had five people in one vehicle that was being shot at and the two males, they got back in their vehicle and fled northbound on Jane Street,” he said.

The vehicle that was being shot at fled to Driftwood Avenue, according to Ramer. There, three male victims collapsed and were later found by emergency officials.

Toronto paramedics confirm the three victims found on Driftwood Avenue are all teenagers. One is in a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and the other two are in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramer said this shooting has “all the hallmarks” to being gang-related.

“That’s what we’re prepared to address,” he said.

Police appeal for more information

Shortly after gunfire rang out, investigators said two vehicles fled the area “at a high rate of speed.”

One of the two vehicles has been described by investigators as a grey or silver two-door sedan and the other has been described as a beige four-door sedan.

No suspect descriptions have been provided at this point and no weapons have been recovered at the scene.

“We’re going to need anybody that’s been out, lots of people were out on the street, lots of residents out here, anyone who saw anything please contact 31 Division or Crime Stoppers,” Ramer said.

“If you’ve got cameras, anything like that where you might have information, please have a look if you were around here at the time. We could use any help we can get from anyone.”

The interim police chief said there were be additional resources in the area on Saturday night, adding that assets are also being moved into “other areas we think might be a bit of a conflict.”

Mayor John Tory reacted to the shooting on Twitter, calling it an “absolute tragedy.”

“It is infuriating and totally unacceptable that people continue to engage in brazen gun violence in our city and cities across Canada,” Tory tweeted.

“This gun violence threatens all our residents, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms, as should we all.”