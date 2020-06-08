TORONTO -- Hamilton health officials are launching a social media campaign aimed at young people after reporting a spike of COVID-19 cases in patients under the age of 30.

Over the last 10 days, health officials have said that about 40 per cent of all patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were between the ages of 20 and 29.

Other cities in the Greater Toronto Area are also reporting a high number of young people who have contracted COVID-19. According to information published by local health units, nearly 20 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in York Region occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 34.

In Peel Region, about 18 per cent of all COVID-19 positive cases are in patients between the ages of 20 and 29.

Of the 12,707 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Toronto, about 13.6 per cent were patients between the ages of 20 and 29.

About 5.9 per cent were in patients under the age of 20.

“I do understand that those impacted by COVID-19 in recent weeks here in the city are a younger demographic than was seen earlier in the course of our outbreak,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa said. “Does that give rise to concern? I think any amount of COVID-19 gives rise to concern and it should.”

There is mixed opinion among officials as to why the number of young COVID-19 patients has increased. Some argue that now that the province has increased their testing capacity, more young people are getting assessed. Others say the results could be attributed to a lack of handwashing and physical distancing.

In order to encourage provincial health measures, Hamilton Public Health is planning on launching a social media campaign aimed at young people with the hope of lowering the rate of infection.

No further details were released about what the campaign would entail.

Across Ontario, about 31.4 per cent of all COVID-19 patients are under the age of 30.

Ten people between the ages of 20 and 29 have died in Ontario after contracting the disease. There have been no deaths reported in patients 19 years old or younger.

Seniors continue to be the demographic hardest hit by COVID-19. At least 1,706 people over the age of 79 have died as a result of the disease.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Scott Lightfoot