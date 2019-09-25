

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are warning residents about a new fraud scheme targeting the elderly by offering dubious home renovation services.

Police said they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road on Wednesday where they were told one to three men were approaching homes occupid by seniors, trying to convince them that they need home renovation services.

The men allegedly provided a list of repairs and quoted a price for the work, police said. According to investigators, after starting the repairs, the men reportedly prepared a list of more work that was required and increased the prices.

Police said the men mostly accepted cash and would go with the victim to a nearby bank machine to withdraw money for the payment.

Police said they don’t believe actual repairs were required at the homes targeted.

Investigators have released the descriptions of three suspects wanted in connection with the incidents.

The first suspect is described as white, five-foot-10, with short dark hair and a medium build. The suspect had a “heavy Scottish accent.”

The second suspect is described as white, five-foot-10, with fair skin, an athletic build abd blue eyes. The suspect also had a “heavy Scottish accent.”

The last suspect is also described as white, five-foot-10, in his late thirties, with dark short hair and a muscular build.

Police said they may be driving a white van or truck.

Police are asking people to be extra cautious if approached for unsolicited home repairs and to contact police with any information.