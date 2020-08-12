TORONTO -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a flying wheel struck his vehicle while he was driving on a major highway in Toronto.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a wheel of a trailer that was being towed by a pickup truck travelling westbound on Highway 401 around McCowan and Markham roads detached and crossed over into the eastbound express lanes.

The wheel struck another vehicle, police said, and the male driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

“Our officers have located the pickup truck and are speaking with that driver,” OPP Acting Sgt. Dan Hunter said. ‘However we are still looking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.”

Police said the eastbound express lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours.