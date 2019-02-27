

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Children 12 years of age or younger will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free, CTV News Toronto has learned.

According to multiple sources, the official announcement will be made by the provincial government on Thursday morning.

Those under the age of five are currently able to ride GO Transit services for free, while children between the ages of five and 12 pay half of the adult fare.

No further details have been released thus far.

Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek is expected to speak at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada with Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster at 9:30 a.m.