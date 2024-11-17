TORONTO
Toronto

1 person critical following transport truck rollover in North York

One person has been critically injured in a transport truck rollover in North York on Sunday night.

The crash happened near Milvan Drive and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:48 p.m.

They said that Toronto fire extricated a male driver in his 30’s from the cab of the truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing. 

