Arbuckle throws for two touchdowns to lead Argos past Bombers 41-24 in Grey Cup

VANCOUVER -

Nick Arbuckle's first Grey Cup start was a victorious one.

Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. Arbuckle got the start after incumbent Chad Kelly suffered a leg injury in last weekend's East Division final.

Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history. The Argos have won in their last eight appearances dating back to 1991 and improved to 9-0 all-time against Winnipeg in the big game.

Winnipeg was appearing in its fifth straight Grey Cup but suffered its third consecutive loss.

Toronto registered three interceptions in the fourth quarter, returning them a combined 164 yards _ a Grey Cup record _ and a touchdown, outscoring Winnipeg 24-3 in the frame. The Argos also tied the game record with four interceptions.

Lirim Hajrullahu's 14-yard field goal at 9:49 of the fourth put Toronto ahead 27-16. It followed DaShaun Amos's 45-yard interception return and misconduct penalty to Bomber Deatrick Nichols that put the Argos at the Winnipeg eight-yard line.

Arbuckle found Dejon Brissett on a 17-yard TD at 7:29 to give Toronto a 24-16 advantage. Robert Priester clinched the win for the Argos with a 61-yard pick-six that put the Argos ahead 34-16 with 3:12 to play.

Ka'Deem Carey scored on a four-yard run at 12:46 that followed Wynton McManis's 58-yard interception return.

Arbuckle finished 26-of-37 passing for 252 yards and the two TDs.

Winnipeg starter Zach Collaros, the only CFL player to make five straight Grey Cup starts, was 15-of-30 passing for 202 yards and four interceptions. Brady Oliveira, the league's outstanding player and top Canadian this year, ran for 84 yards and a TD, scoring on a one-yard run before adding the two-point convert with less than a minute to play.

Prince Harry made a surprising pre-game appearance and received a nice reception from the raucous BC Place Stadium gathering of 52,349. The Duke of Sussex is promoting the Invictus Games _ which were founded in 2014 _ that will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., from Feb. 8-16.