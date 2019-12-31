Bombardier will deliver the final of 204 streetcars ordered by the TTC next week, missing the deadline for the final fulfillment of the much-delayed order by just a few days.

For years, Bombardier fell behind on its delivery schedule, prompting the TTC to launch a $50 million lawsuit in 2015 over the company’s failure to meet its contractual obligations.

By the end of 2017 Bombardier had fallen further behind; having only delivered 65 of the 147 streetcars it was supposed to have delivered by that point.

That in turn caused some city officials to express concerns over whether the rest of the streetcars could be delivered by the end of 2019 but for its part Bombardier always contended that it would meet the final deadline.

As part of those efforts, the company implemented a seven-day work week at its plant in Thunder Bay and began flying cabs from Vienna rather than shipping them at a cost of $750,000 per flight.

Bombardier also came to an agreement with the city on a revised delivery schedule and was able to slowly ramp up production.

In a message posted to Twitter on Monday, the company confirmed that the final streetcar included in the $1-billion order will be completed today and sent to the TTC next week.

“In 2018, we made a commitment to the #TTC and the people of #Toronto. Our #ThunderBay team is happy to confirm: car203 will be ready to ship this week & #car204 will be completed tomorrow and shipped next week after testing and customer inspection,” the tweet reads.

In anticipation of the completion of the order, the city decommissioned its remaining Canadian Light Rail Vehicle (CLRV) streetcars over the weekend.