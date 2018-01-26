

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Bell Media says it has suspended a CTV News reporter over allegations of sexual misconduct brought forward by a woman who says she was a former employee with the broadcaster.

The company's vice president of communications says Paul Bliss, who works in CTV's Queen's Park bureau, has been suspended and an investigation is underway.

Scott Henderson says the allegations made by Bridget Brown are being taken very seriously.

The allegations were made in a blog post by Brown, who describes herself as a Calgary-based entrepreneur and former broadcaster.

Under a Friday post titled "MeToo in Canadian Broadcasting," Brown details an alleged sexual incident in the spring of 2006 involving an unnamed CTV reporter.

When reached by phone, Brown told The Canadian Press she had no comment on Bliss's suspension, but would be posting further details Friday night on Twitter.

Bliss did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The allegations have not been verified by The Canadian Press.

The volume of phone calls/texts/DMs makes it impossible to response to each. So, tweet thread it is. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

I am so grateful that so many people decided to read my essay. It reached much farther than I expected and I hope it emboldens victims and scares perpetrators into changing their behaviour. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

Some ppl have suggested I should have told CTV at the time. Yes, I agree. But I didn’t have secure employment, and the conditions around reporting sexual harassment aren’t the same as they are today. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

I have had many ppl reach out to me and some experienced the same thing I did. I do have guilt around the issue that other people might have been protected if I’d spoken out earlier. There is nothing I can do about that now other than speak now. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

I wouldn’t handle the situation the same way today, but I think all women make different decisions at 38 than they did at 25. (Let that be a warning to any man who whips it out in my presence, without specifically being asked.) — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

WHY TALK NOW? I noticed a dearth in #MeToo stories coming from Canada, specifically from media in Canada and given that I’ve had this sexual harassment experience AND others less disgusting, I decided to share mine in the hopes of facilitating some dialogue. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

I didn’t name this person in my essay or on Twitter. I DID name him to Bell HR today when they called me. That will be extent to which I acknowledge any specifics. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018

This essay started as a section of my upcoming book about how Canadian broadcasters treat staff with mental illness. I hope discussions around workplace harassment, workplace trauma and mental illness on the job continue to proliferate. — Bridget Brown (@Bridget_Brown_) January 27, 2018