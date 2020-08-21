TORONTO -- A man charged in a Brampton, Ont. crash that claimed the lives a mother and her three young daughters in June has been denied bail.

The decision was made Friday following a two-day bail hearing for 20-year-old Brady Robertson, who has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the June 18 crash.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were killed shortly after noon on June 18 after their Volkswagen was struck by a blue Infiniti G35 near Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Robertson has been held at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex since his arrest two months ago.

While Robertson’s bail hearing, which began on Thursday, is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brampton courthouse calling for stricter sentences and parole eligibility for serious driving convictions.

The demonstrators, who also held a protest at Queen’s Park over the weekend, are carrying signs with photos of the Ciasullo family that read “time for change,” and “not one more.”

All evidence presented at the hearing cannot be reported due to a court-ordered publication ban.