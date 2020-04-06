TORONTO -- Half a million N95 masks will arrive in Ontario later this week, despite a battle with the United States government over the much-needed personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers, that saw a recent Ontario-bound shipment halted at an American production facility.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ignited a diplomatic firestorm on Monday morning after revealing that “recent restrictions” at the U.S.-Canada border has left the province with “roughly a one-week supply” of facial masks used by those on the front-lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Government sources said a truckload of masks, destined for Ontario hospitals, was prevented from leaving an American mask-manufacturing plant this weekend – days after U.S President Donald Trump issued an order stopping N95 mask maker 3M from shipping their supplies north of the border.

The stopped shipment immediately triggered phone calls between the federal government and officials in the Trump administration – which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as productive.

“We continue to have productive and positive conversations with the United States, emphasizing for them that healthcare supplies and workers across the border are very much a two-way street and we need to continue to enable us to be there for our neighbors.”

“We expect those supplies to be delivered,” Trudeau said tersely without offering any details on the held-up shipment.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who spoke with Ford about the stalled shipment, later delivered a subtle warning to her American counterparts about the flow of medical supplies which she said should be “unimpeded.”

“It is a two-way street. Both countries benefit from this and both countries would lose out if hurdles were to be put in the way of that flow of healthcare support between our two countries,” Freeland said.

“We made that point in repeated conversations over the weekend and today.”

Minutes after making the pointed remarks, the Ford government announced that the shipment of masks would be released and were scheduled to arrive in Ontario “early this week,” according to government sources.

While the federal government singled out the United States on Monday, officials say they have noticed a number of issues with global shipments of personal protective equipment, including delayed deliveries or incomplete orders.

“It is really a wild west when it comes to buying medical supplies right now,” Freeland said, describing the procurement process for medical as a “fierce competition.”

Ford acknowledged that a global supply chain issue has also placed a burden on Ontario’s PPE supply, but has also criticized the United States in particular for a protectionist attitude towards equipment.

Over the weekend Ford railed against Trump’s decision to force mask-manufacturer 3M to stop shipping N95 masks north of the border calling it “unacceptable.”

Ford said it was equivalent to forcing a member of the family to “starve” for the necessities and accused the American government of turning its back on its largest trading partner.

“When the cards are down, you see who your friends are,” Ford said on April 4. “And I think it’s been very clear over the last couple of days who our friends are.”

Ford said he has personally engaged with top-ranking U.S. officials to argue that Canada should be exempt from the presidential order preventing PPE from being shipped to Canada.

“These conversations have been progressing well and we are optimistic that the U.S. government will grant Canada an exemption,” Ford said in a statement.

Ford previously said any new federal shipments of N95 masks should be divided based on population, adding that Ontario’s “fair share” would be 40 per cent.