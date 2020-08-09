Advertisement
Woman stabbed with glass bottle during fight in Scarborough apartment
Police are seen at 50 Tuxedo Court after a stabbing on Aug. 9, 2020. (CP24)
TORONTO -- A woman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after she was stabbed several times with a broken glass bottle during a fight in a Scarborough apartment tower early on Sunday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to 50 Tuxedo Court, east of Markham Road and Progress Avenue at 2:37 a.m.
Investigators say several people became involved in a fight on the 6th floor of the building, in a stairwell.
One person grabbed a broken glass bottled and stabbed a woman several times.
She was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police say all parties involved in the fight knew one another.
No arrests have been made but police say they have good surveillance camera footage.