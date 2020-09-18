TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man from Brampton is facing a laundry list of charges after he allegedly stole a luxury vehicle and led police on a chaotic chase through Vaughan and Peel Region.

It happened on Sept. 16 just before 4:30 p.m. when York Regional Police responded to a report of a stolen 2019 Mercedes AMG C43 that had been taken from the driveway of a residence near Rutherford Road and Simmons Avenue in Vaughan.

Investigators said the York Regional Police helicopter Air2 was first on scene and located the suspect vehicle traveling on Rutherford Road. A patrol car attempted to stop the vehicle, which police said was travelling at a high rate of speed, but was unsuccessful.

The patrol officer stopped pursuing the vehicle out of concern for other motorists, according to police, but the Air2 helicopter continued tracking the suspect.

At that time, police said the suspect vehicle travelled into Peel Region at a high rate of speed, driving through multiple red lights and stop signs nearly missing oncoming traffic and even mounting nearby curbs and sidewalks.

Video captured from inside the police helicopter shows the stolen vehicle eventually crashing into another car at the intersection of Bovaird Drive West and Great Lakes Drive in Brampton. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect then exited the vehicle and was observed attempting to carjack a number of other vehicles, but he was unsuccessful.

The suspect was located at a nearby pharmacy and placed under arrest.

Subeethan Uthayakumar, 20, City of Brampton has been charged with theft over $5,0000, robbery, failure to stop at the scene of a collision and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He’s also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while prohibited.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.