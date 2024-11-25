TORONTO
Toronto

    • U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun

    A bird of prey flies near the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y. on the day of the re-opening of the U.S border on Monday, November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin A bird of prey flies near the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y. on the day of the re-opening of the U.S border on Monday, November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    Share

    A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers said the commercial truck driver was trying to make his way toward Michigan with a commercial shipment on Sunday, but was led astray and "inadvertently" ended up at the Canadian border.

    The border patrol agency said the driver lacked the required paperwork to travel through Canada and was asked to turn back to the U.S., where he declared possession of a firearm.

    CBP said the driver was escorted for a secondary examination, which is when officers found a Hi-Point C9 semi-automatic 9mm pistol along with 40 rounds of ammunition.

    Through the investigation, officers said they determined the Louisiana-based driver was unlawfully carrying the firearm due to prior felony convictions, prohibiting him from possessing one.

    Police said the driver – who was not identified – was brought into custody, and was later turned over to the New York State Police. He has been charged for criminal possession of a weapon, they add.

    "Our CBP Officers maintain their vigilance while screening travellers entering the United States," Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone said in Monday's release.

    "Together with our State and Local partners, we were successful in arresting this felon and removing a firearm off our streets."

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News