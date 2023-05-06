Why one expert says Toronto mayoral candidates should not make transit promises
This week saw a flurry of promises around major transportation by mayoral candidates in the Toronto election.
Mitzie Hunter vowed to build the waterfront east LRT and to extend the Sheppard subway line if elected. Brad Bradford said he would accelerate work on the Gardiner East reconstruction by allowing 24/7 construction while Olivia chow said she would scrap the rebuild in order to build a boulevard instead, reversing a council decision that was made seven years ago. Chow and Ana Bailão said they would build a dedicated busway to replace the soon-to-be-decommissioned Scarborough RT instead of running buses along existing streets.
Brad Bradford said he would divert the Queen streetcar to King Street between Spadina and Church instead of running streetcars along Richmond and Adelaide while the Ontario Line construction is underway, while Mark Saunders said he would undo the streetcar right-of-way altogether.
Those were just a few promises made by a few candidates this week and that is likely not the end of the transit promises candidates will roll out before Election Day, June 26.
But experts say that voters have good reason to be skeptical about some of those commitments around transit.
“Just because they're running for mayor, doesn't mean that they understand the complexity of transportation systems,” Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Prof. Murtaza Haider says. “It's a job that should be left to the planners and engineers and to the citizens to decide how they would like their money to be spent.”
Haider, who serves as the research director of the Urban Analytics Institute at TMU, says proposals which ignore reality and which don’t have a funding plan are tantamount to “gimmicks.”
He points to the SmartTrack plan that former mayor John Tory ran on eight years ago.
“It never happened. It will never happen,” Haider says. “Why it doesn't happen and it will not happen? Because Metrolinx always had a plan to build these stations. These are stations on Metrolinx’s line. They would have been built anyways when the time comes.”
He says some of the promises which are already out there in the campaign ignore critical data. The ridership numbers for a Sheppard subway extension, for example, would not justify the billions of dollars that would be required to extend the line, he says. Likewise, he calls the idea that tearing down the Gardiner Expressway would have a minimal impact on traffic flow and on goods coming into the city smoothly “misinformation.”
But even if he disagrees with some of the transit decisions the city has taken in the past (he cites the Scarborough subway extension as one), he says it is counterproductive to reopen those debates instead of moving forward.
“The whole place gets politically, economically, socially and traffic-wise gridlocked,” Haider says. “Those decisions they have been making, they've been made. And we are going back and forth, back and forth. In the end, nothing gets done, money gets spent.”
He says promises about re-opening old debates or creating transportation plans "drawn on the back of a napkin" should be dismissed as "gimmicks."
Professor Mahtot Gebresselassie, who researches urban transportation at York University, goes even further. She sees untenable campaign promises around transit as "predatory" because they target those who rely on transit to get around, which includes some of the city’s most vulnerable residents who may not necessarily be able to discern which commitments are plausible.
“Voters are in a vulnerable position if they're not familiar with the topic,” Gebresselassie says.
She said a politician who promises a plan knowing that they don't have a way of paying for it is playing on the vulnerabilities of voters who rely on transit.
“There is something predatory about these candidates saying nice, nice, promising things, knowing that they actually may even discard them. In fact, most of these promises are going to be discarded once the person is elected.”
Gebresselassie says candidates need to be mindful about the consequences of what they plan to do and even about the unintentional consequences. She points to recent TTC service cuts and says that when you take a closer look, they in fact impact some of the most disadvantaged residents in the city the most.
“Willful deception is not a way to enter into a new relationship, if you want that relationship to be sustainable, meaningful, long-lasting,” Gebresselassie says. “And I think that's what's disappointing about this whole transit issue.”
It would be easy to become cynical, she says, but voting is still too important not to participate in the electoral process.
So what should voters do if they want to take part in the process but don't want to vote for a candidate who's pitching an untenable plan.
“My suggestion would be going forward that we should actually forbid the mayoral hopefuls from dreaming up projects that have no economic planning rationale,” Haider says.
But barring that, he says voters should make candidates explain their plans in more detail.
“Tell us who's gonna pay for it,” Haider says. “And then if (the candidate) says, ‘well, the province of Ontario will pay for it,’ you go to the province; ‘are you going to pay for it? Because this mayoral candidate is saying that you're going to pay for it’ and let the province say ‘we have no interest’ or ‘yes, we can pay for it.’ That kind of fact-checking should happen during the campaign.”
Ideally, he says, he'd like to see the candidates subjected to questions from experts in a debate on the issue. It’s the least the candidates should do to prove they are serious if they plan to spend hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in taxpayer money, Haider says, pointing out that the implications and costs of these decisions last well past the careers of most politicians.
“You and I walk into the restaurant, and we order things and ask the waiter to charge the whole restaurant for what we have ordered,” Haider says by way of analogy. “And why would others pay for you? But this is how exactly we do in transportation.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments:
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Health Canada recalls Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors over possible device failures
Health Canada has issued a recall for Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors due to possible device failures.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
Montreal
-
King Charles III: Royal watchers take in coronation at NDG Legion in Montreal
It was an early wake-up call for Montrealers who gathered to watch King Charles III's coronation at the Royal Canadian Legion's NDG Branch on Saturday. The Legion opened its doors at 6 a.m.
-
89 Quebec municipalities still struggling with flooding
Eighty-nine municipalities are still dealing with spring flooding in Quebec. On Saturday, three areas experienced major flooding as water levels continued to rise, according to the Ministry of Public Safety.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
London
-
Three teens involved in Thamesford crash
Residents living along a dead-end street in Thamesford say they are worried about three teens involved in a serious crash early Saturday.
-
Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing
Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist airlifted after Cambridge crash
One person has been airlifted after a crash that has shut down a section of Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
-
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis wins recount
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis will hang onto his seat following a recount of the October mayoral election.
-
Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes a stop in Sudbury
Jagmeet Singh, the federal leader of the New Democrat Party, was in Sudbury on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.
The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
One person critically injured in crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has suffered "life-altering injuries" after a crash on Highway 417 to the east of Ottawa.
-
Volunteers needed as floodwaters in West Carleton come 'within a whisker' of 2017 level
Floodwaters on the Ottawa River are expected to peak and begin slowly dropping over the next several days, but until that happens, residents continue to deal with flooded properties.
Windsor
-
Miss Windsor set to represent the city at national beauty pageant
Nineteen-year-old Rebecca Drouin says she never saw herself as a pageant queen — but this winter took home the Miss Windsor crown and punched her ticket to the Miss Universe Canada competition in the summer.
-
Collision investigation closes section of County Road 22
A section of County Road 22 has been closed as OPP investigates a collision in Lakeshore.
-
Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measures
The Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.
Barrie
-
Caledon OPP investigating fatal crash in Bolton, Ont.
Police in Bolton are investigating a crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning.
-
Final suspect in Barrie catwalk shooting arrested
Barrie police have arrested an outstanding suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man fighting for his life two weeks ago.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
Atlantic
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Coronation ceremony held at Fredericton’s government house
Hours before the official ceremony, New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy welcomed about 150 royal watchers into government house to watch King Charles III's coronation.
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
Calgary
-
Wildfires prompt more evacuation alerts Saturday in Alberta
As of Saturday afternoon, 106 wildfires were burning in Alberta and 33 of those were classified as out of control, prompting evacuation alerts in several central and northern communities.
-
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey, in a lavish ceremony filled with the pomp and pageantry of a ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of tradition.
-
High River community celebrates King's coronation with high tea
A neighbourhood in High River celebrated the King's coronation early Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP still searching for suspect in highway hit and run
Selkirk RCMP have found the vehicle used in a fatal hit and run in Scanterbury last month.
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Osborne Village high-rise
Winnipeg firefighters were called to Osborne Village to battle a blaze in a high-rise apartment building Friday night.
-
'I'm very proud': Indigenous artist creates purses for women in need
An Indigenous artist is giving back to her community by creating one-of-a-kind handcrafted purses for women in need.
Vancouver
-
Family of man missing after night out downtown offers cash reward
Family and friends of a Langley man who has not been seen in more than a week gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning to canvass for any information that might provide some clues to where he might be, and what could have happened.
-
Three uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta border force evacuations
Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
-
1 dead after fire breaks out at Spruce Grove duplex
A person was found dead at the scene of a duplex fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., early Saturday morning.
-
Three uncontrolled wildfires new B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations
Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.