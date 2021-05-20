TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has released a three-step reopening plan that will see outdoor and indoor activities and sectors reopen over the coming months

The premier announced the details during a news conference on Thursday, saying that three-step plan would be tied to vaccination rates and intensive care numbers.

Some changes to outdoor recreational amenities are expected to come this weekend, which would see golf courses and tennis courts reopen as early as May 22. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will also be expanded on Saturday, which will allow some amenities to be used by up to five people.

These amenities include driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a breakdown of the province’s three-step plan, including information on when each step is estimated to begin, what will reopen, and what needs to happen for it to start.

Step 1

This step is expected to begin on June 14 or two weeks after 60 per cent of adults in Ontario have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario officials said 58.5 per cent of the adult population have received a first dose as of Thursday. They added that the province would need to wait two weeks after hitting the vaccination target before entering the first step in order to monitor the vaccine outcome.

In this stage, outdoor activities and gatherings will be first to open but with some restrictions and limits.

Here’s a full list of what will be allowed:

Outdoor gatherings for up to 10 people

Outdoor dining for up to 4 people per table

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit two metres of physical distancing

Outdoor sports, training and personal training for up to 10 people

Day camps

Campsites and campgrounds

Ontario parks

Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools

Step 2

This second step could begin in July or once 70 per cent of the population in Ontario has received their first dose and 20 per cent has received two doses.

In this stage, some indoor activities and gatherings will be permitted, and outdoor restrictions will be loosened further.

Here’s a full list of what will be allowed:

Larger outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people

Small indoor gatherings for up to five people

Outdoor dining for up to six people per table

Essential retail at 50 per cent capacity

Non-essential retail capacity at 25 per cent

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times

Outdoor meeting and event spaces

Outdoor amusement and water parks

Outdoor boat tour operators

Outdoor county fairs and rural exhibitions

Outdoor sports leagues and events

Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music, events and attractions

Step 3

The final step would see life return mostly back to normal and could begin in August or when 70 to 80 per cent of adults in Ontario have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 25 per cent have received both doses.

In this stage, the province would see rules around indoor gatherings finally unravel.

Here’s a full list of what will be allowed: