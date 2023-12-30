What’s open and closed over New Year's in Toronto
As the holiday season comes to a close, it's almost time for many to return to work or school.
If you are looking for things to do for your last hurrah before getting back to the grind, here’s what is open and closed on New Year’s Day.
GROCERIES AND PHARMACIES
Unlike on Christmas Day, some grocery stores and pharmacies will be open on Jan. 1. Operations can vary depending on location, so it is best to call ahead or check the hours of your store online.
Rabba Fine Foods will be open.
LCBOs, Beer Stores, St Lawrence Market, and Costco stores are closed.
SHOPPING CENTRES
Open: CF Markville, Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, Square One, Pacific Mall, Bramalea City Centre
Closed: Fairview, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, Yorkdale Shopping Centre (except some mall restaurants), Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Bayview Village
ATTRACTIONS AND THEATRES
The Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, AGO, Royal Ontario Museum, Aga Khan Museum, Casa Loma, Canada’s Wonderland Winterfest, and the Ontario Science Centre will be open on Jan. 1.
All Cineplex movie theatres will also be operating.
Meanwhile, the Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed.
WHAT ELSE IS CLOSED?
Banks and Canada Post offices
Toronto Public Library branches
PUBLIC TRANSIT
The TTC will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day, with the subway service starting around 8 a.m. and running every four to five minutes.
GO Transit routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.
READ MORE: Here's how to get around on New Year's Eve in Toronto
WEATHER
The forecast for the first day of the new year is sunny skies with a high of -1 C.
