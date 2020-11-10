TORONTO -- As far as November goes, this stretch of weather southern Ontario has been enjoying is about as good as it gets.

Temperature records were smashed across the region again on Monday, with some towns and cities recording their warmest November day ever. One of the most noteworthy communities was Collingwood, Ont. – climbing all the way to 26 C.

For some cities, it was the fourth consecutive day of record warmth.

Environment Canada is calling the November warm spell ‘unprecedented,’ adding that the air mass over the province has been more typical of late-summer than mid-fall.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport reported three recording-breaking highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the temperature climbing past 20 C each day. The city fell short of breaking a record on Monday, but a high of 19.2 C downtown on Monday broke that weather station’s record of 18.3 set back in 2009.

Today’s forecast high in Toronto is 23 C, which should break the previous record of 17.8 C set back in 1975.

The seasonal average for this point in November, or the ‘norm’ for this time of year, is 8 C.

Those who have been enjoying the fall heat and sunshine are encouraged to spend some time outside today, as the pattern is expected to change. A strong cold front is on the way and will put an abrupt end to the warmth in northern Ontario.

In Toronto, Wednesday’s daytime high will be reached in the morning hours, with the temperature falling through the day.

Daytime highs Thursday and through the weekend will be more typical of this time of year, and overnight lows are forecast to fall below the freezing mark.