TORONTO -- Two suspects have been arrested, and two others are outstanding after shots were fired and a vehicle with a child on board was carjacked in Mississauga Friday evening.

The incident began around 7 p.m. at Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said officers were attempting to arrest a male suspect when he fired shots at the officers who returned fire “to protect themselves.”

Two of the suspects were arrested at the scene while two others remain at large.

Mooken said one of the suspects used his vehicle and nearly struck one of the officers before he managed to escape on foot.

A short time later, Mooken said the suspect carjacked a pickup truck with an eight-year-old girl inside and fled the area.

Police later located the truck and became engaged in a pursuit.

“And while being pursued, the suspect essentially threw the child out of the vehicle,” Mooken said.

He noted the officers then stopped to secure the girl, who did not suffer any physical injuries.

The truck was shortly found less than four kilometres away near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road.

After an extensive search that saw the use of York Regional Police helicopter, Mooken said officers are satisfied that the suspect is not in the area and have since cleared the location.

Police are also looking for a second suspect described as a black male, five-foot-eight to six-feet, with a medium build. He was wearing a white tank top and has a gold headcloth covering, and crystal-like earrings.

Mooken said he was last seen leaving the building wearing just white ankle socks and no shoes.

He noted both suspects who remain outstanding are believed to be armed.

The four suspects are wanted in connection with a series of financial and pharmacy robberies across the GTA, Mooken said.

“My message to the suspects is clear. We will find you,” he said.

“Speak to a lawyer, make arrangements, and turn yourself into our investigators. We will dedicate as many resources as possible as we have that we need to find you.”