A devastating fire at a home in Oshawa has claimed the lives of a man, woman, and two children, officials confirmed Monday.

The fire broke out at a residence on Centre Street North, near Colborne Street, shortly after 8 a.m.

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said emergency officials received multiple reports of people trapped on the upper floors of the home.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

“Oshawa Fire Services crews did an extraordinary, valiant, and brave job trying to get up to the upper levels. They knocked the fire down from the outside, knowing that there were reports of people trapped, made entry, and made their way up to the upper levels of the house,” Clark said.

“We had severe fire conditions that worsened and we evacuated all personnel from the building, made a defensive attack, and then regrouped and went back in for search and rescue.”

A man, woman, boy, and girl were pulled from the home but were later pronounced dead.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released and Clark said next-of-kin is currently being notified.

An estimated 11 people lived in the multi-unit home and three other tenants were taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

The cause and origin of the fire has not yet been determined and the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to assist in the investigation.

It is not yet known if smoke detectors were functioning in the home at the time of the fire.

Clark said the weather conditions created a challenging situation for emergency responders.

“This fire was at the height of the snow storm this morning. Very difficult conditions both for crews driving on route here as well as fighting this fire,” he said.

Clark offered condolences to the families involved.

“This is a tragic event,” he said. “These are the types of events that we want to eliminate in the future and Oshawa Fire Services is committed at doing that.”

Oshawa Mayor John Henry said when a fire results in a loss of life, it is always “upsetting” to the community.

“We’ve had some major industrial fires over the years but in my recollection, this would be one of the worst events we’ve had in a long time,” he said.

“To the families, we pass on our deepest sympathies to you.”