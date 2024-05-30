TORONTO
    • Trudeau, Ford to make announcement in Toronto

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in Toronto on Thursday.

    They will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks, and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli for the 9 a.m. remarks.

    CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live here.

