Toronto police search for 3 suspects after two armed carjackings on the same day
Police are searching for three people in connection with two armed carjackings that occurred in Scarborough on Friday.
Investigators say the first incident occurred near Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East. A 35-year-old man was reportedly sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when three suspects approached him and asked if he had booster cables they could borrow.
The victim said he did not have a cable and then offered to drive the suspects to a nearby location.
Once they were inside the vehicle, police say one of the suspects took out a handgun and demanded the vehicle keys.
Police say the victim got out of the vehicle with his keys and fled the area. As the suspects were unable to drive the vehicle without the keys, police say they fled the area on foot.
A short time later, police say a 27-year-old man stopped his vehicle in a parking lot and let a woman into the front seat for a pre-arranged meeting.
“He e drove the woman to a nearby location where two men got into the back of the vehicle,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “One of the men produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys.”
“The victim complied, turned over his keys and got out of the vehicle. The three suspects then fled the area.”
Police say the service’s Hold Up Squad are investigating both incidents and are hoping the public can help them identify the three suspects.
The two men are being described by investigators as Black and approximately 20 years old. The woman is described as white, about 20 years old, standing about five-goot-six with a thin build and dark brown braided hair.
The victim’s stolen vehicle was a grey 2019 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate CCXA967.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
