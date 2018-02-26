

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are investigating after shots were fired near the city’s waterfront Monday night.

Police responded to reports that three or four shots were fired at Bathurst Quay near Queens Quay West and Bishop Tutu Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. The waterfront neighbourhood is sandwiched between the foot of Bathurst Street at Lakeshore Boulevard, and Bill Bishop Toronto City Airport and includes a stretch of the waterfront trail.

Officers responded and found a bullet hole in a building. However no victims were located.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.