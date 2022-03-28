Toronto police investigating after body found in garbage bag in city's east end

Police are on the scene in the area of Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene in the area of Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street. (Chopper 24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope

Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.

Royals to gather and pay tribute to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth may make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when the Royal Family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton