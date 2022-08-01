Toronto police identify man wanted for allegedly shooting fireworks into crowd during Dua Lipa concert

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly set off fireworks inside Scotiabank Centre during last week’s Dua Lipa concert.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 27 around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a man attended a concert in the arena and shot “uncontrolled” fireworks into the crowd resulting in three people being injured.

Videos on social media show several rounds of colourful fireworks launching into the concert venue from what appears to be the back section of the floor level.

Police said on July 30 they executed a search warrant on a home near Jane Street and Weston Road and allegedly seized a quantity of explosives.

Nam Ton, 29, Toronto, is wanted for mischief – endanger life.

He is described as five-foot-six with an average build and collar-length dark hair.

The suspect may be driving a white Honda CRV licence CTYV 147.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

The English pop singer has since taken to social media to denounce the dangerous incident.

- With files from Hannah Alberga and Kerrisa Wilson