Toronto police announce $50,000 reward in 2022 North York murder

Kiarash Parzham is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 2022 shooting in North York that left Kian Hoseyni dead. (Toronto Police Service) Kiarash Parzham is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 2022 shooting in North York that left Kian Hoseyni dead. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges

More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.

Police officers check the scene of a fatal crash, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Amqui Que. Two people were killed and nine others were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

opinion

opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.

Chinese SARS whistleblower Jiang Yanyong dies at 91

Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died, a long-time acquaintance and a Hong Kong newspaper said Tuesday.

Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the centre of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others in one of Ukraine's major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow's invasion, officials said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton