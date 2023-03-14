Toronto police announce $50,000 reward in 2022 North York murder

A new reward of $50,000 is being offered up for tips that lead to the arrest of an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a murder in North York last year.

Toronto police made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the case against Richmond Hill resident Kiarash Parzham, 30, is “ready to go to trial” and that all that is missing is the suspect himself.

“We are not looking for witness or people to testify…We are simply seeking people who know the location of Kiarash Parzham, so that he can be apprehended and face justice,” Det. Jeff Allington said at a news conference.

Parzham was identified as the suspect in the 2022 shooting that killed Kian Hoseyni. No charges have been proven in court.

Police were called to the scene just outside the exit of Sheppard Yonge subway station near Sheppard Avenue West and Yonge Street at 10:10 p.m. on June 15.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 28-year-old Toronto resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Hoseyni was the 30th homicide victim of that year.

Investigators at the time said Parzham was observed leaving the scene in a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with Ontario licence plate CVBA 460.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Parzham in the days that followed, but he remains outstanding. He was also listed as the number four most wanted fugitive on the Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program’s 25 most wanted list.

“Mr. Parzham has successfully evaded arrest so far, but he will make a mistake sooner or later,” Maxime Langlois, Bolo Program Director, said Tuesday.

“Someone will be there at that very moment. Don’t forget, Mr. Parzham needs to be right every day, every minute. But together, with the power of the collective eye, we just need to be right [for] one second to make our communities safer.”

Parzham is described by police as “armed and dangerous” and, if located, members of the public should not approach him but instead call 911. He has distinct tattoos on his right arm and left middle finger, of which police released images of on Tuesday.

The tattoos of Kiarash Parzham, who is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting in North York, are seen here. (Toronto Police Service)

He has “strong ties” to the Greater Toronto Area, particularly Richmond Hill, according to investigators. Police said that prior to 2022, Parzham lived in Vancouver -- where he still has connections – and was known to frequent the city’s entertainment area, specifically Hamilton Street.

Police also made a point at Tuesday’s news conference to address anyone who may be assisting Parzham.

“Know that you can and will be charged with an accessory after the fact to murder charge. This charge does carry the maximum penalty of life in prison,” Allington warned.

Kiarash Parzham is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a deadly shooting in North York. (Toronto Police Service)

The reward itself is available until Sept. 14 and will be given to any tip that leads to Parzham’s arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about Parzham’s whereabouts to contact investigators 416-808-7100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

The Bolo Program, which was launched in 2018 and uses social media, technology, and innovative engagement to solve cases, regularly updates its 25 most wanted fugitives list in an effort to locate them.