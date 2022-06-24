Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for 'dangerous' suspect linked to deadly Toronto shooting

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for 'dangerous' suspect linked to deadly Toronto shooting

Kiarash Parzham is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a deadly shooting in North York. (Toronto Police Service) Kiarash Parzham is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a deadly shooting in North York. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton