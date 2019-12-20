TORONTO -- A Toronto-based neurologist has been charged with five counts of sexual assault in relation to a string of incidents that took place between 2002 and 2016.

Police said that the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted five patients while working as the director of the Wasser Pain Management Centre at 600 University Avenue, south of College Street.

Allan Gordon, 75, was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Gordon also worked as a neurologist in Toronto from 1975 to 1998, police added.

Police are concerned that there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact police directly at 416-808-5204 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.