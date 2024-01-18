Toronto mother 'disappointed' to learn about insufficient heating at son's school amid cold snap
A Toronto mother wants to know why she wasn’t notified sooner after belatedly finding out that the heater inside her son’s Grade 2 classroom wasn’t functioning amid a frigid cold snap this week.
Katty Kerman tells CTVNewsToronto.ca that some of the heaters at St. Timothy Catholic Elementary School stopped working on Monday, causing the temperature to dip inside her son’s classroom.
But Kerman says that she wasn’t notified at the time and that the school sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday night.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I was volunteering at the school yesterday afternoon. There was a dance program for my child’s class and he has special needs, he has no speech [...] I went to support in the afternoon because there was no support for him. When they went back up from the classroom for a 10-minute snack, I went to the classroom and it was freezing in there,” she said.
“I’m disappointed that we were not given the option from Monday to say ‘Hey, the heater broke today, we don’t know when it’s going to get fixed.’”
Kerman said that her son’s classroom had one small temporary heater when she visited on Wednesday. She said that a thermometer indicated the classroom’s temperature was 16 C at the time, which is two degrees below the workable minimum under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
“And that was with the heater in the room,” Kerman said. “It was uncomfortable enough that you will definitely need to wear a sweater and a coat and your hat and your mittens.”
A thermometer displaying the temperature inside a classroom at St. Timothy's Catholic Elementary School on Jan. 17, 2024. (Katty Kerman)
Another parent told Kerman that their son was holding his ears with his hands to keep them warm.
Kerman said an email wasn’t sent to parents until Wednesday evening, despite the issue being detected days prior.
In the email sent to parents, the school’s principal said parts of the school were not receiving sufficient heat.
“We are writing to inform you that due to technical issues, the heating system at the school is not functioning properly,” the email reads.
“Maintenance staff at the board have made it [a] priority to resolve the issue as soon as possible and technicians have been on-site to fix the system.”
The letter noted that staff would be rotating classes into warmer areas of the school “for an optimum learning environment if needed,” and encouraging parents to bundle their kids up with extra layers of clothing.
A spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement that temporary heaters have been provided and alternate spaces like the library and gym are being used to support the affected classrooms.
No timeline has been established on when the heating system will be fixed.
Kerman did not send her children to school Thursday and she said she might not until the heating gets fixed. However, she said she wishes the school could provide more alternatives until then.
“I understand that people are overworked, and you know, there’s shortages of people here and there. I understand all that, but we live in Canada. It’s extreme weather,” Kerman said.
“I think, anyone that owns a house in Canada if something like this happens, your heater breaks its an emergency situation you try to fix it the same day or you remove yourself from the situation to a hotel, a neighbour, or something, and they didn’t do this for our kids. I think those classrooms should have gone online, they should have done something better, and our kids shouldn’t have been in those freezing classes this whole week.”
TORONTO'S COLD SNAP
The city braced itself for a “bitterly cold” week, with temperatures dipping to as low as -25 C with the wind chill Tuesday night.
Residents woke to flurries Tuesday morning, and extreme cold warnings were in effect in Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton, where the wind chill was expected to be near -30 C until Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of light snow for Toronto on Friday, with winds cooling temperatures to -17 C.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How can we make Nunavut better?' Premier full of hope as deal with Ottawa is signed
P. J. Akeeagok and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finalized on Thursday what is formally called the 'Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement.' The agreement transfers powers over public lands, waters and the non-renewable resources each contain to the territory and away from the federal government.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
As few as 20 per cent of Canadians remain mostly working from home: latest data
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Ukrainian dancers tour Canada to raise funds and awareness for those back home, as the war soon enters its third year
One of the world's top-ranked ballet companies is currently in Canada, performing in Montreal tonight. The National Ballet of Ukraine consists of 150 dancers, 23 of whom are part of the Canadian tour.
Melania Trump remembers her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest days'
Former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday remembered her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest of days' during a funeral service at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
U.S. prosecutors arrest flight attendant on suspicion of trying to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
Police arrested an American Airlines flight attendant on Thursday on suspicion of trying to secretly record a 14-year-old female passenger using a bathroom aboard an airplane he was working on last September.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Netanyahu says he has told U.S. he opposes Palestinian state in any postwar scenario
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected U.S. calls to scale back Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip or take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing an immediate scolding from the White House.
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
-
Montreal starts emergency pothole repair work before next snowfall
The conditions are ideal, so crews are on Montreal streets doing repairs on potholes before more snow arrives next week.
London
-
Experts stress importance of travel insurance after Ontario man dies while on vacation in the Caribbean
Reema Shrivastava remembers her father Subhash Parekh as an amazing person, who loved to swim, dance, and was the life of the party.
-
Multiple collisions reported, road closures issued
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
Kitchener
-
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
-
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
-
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
Ottawa
-
Rose Kerwin may have died days before body found: court docs say
Court documents say Rose Kerwin, who was found dead in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. last November, may have died days before her body was found.
-
Delivery driver suffers life-threatening injuries after collision with freight train
Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry have responded to two serious vehicle collisions this week, including one involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 to reduce number of arena seats, despite record crowds
The planned facility boasts increased accessibility standards for attendees and improved facilities for women’s hockey teams - at the cost of reducing the number of seats.
Windsor
-
Snow removal bylaw enforcement eased as Windsor digs out of deep freeze
The City of Windsor is easing sidewalk snow removal enforcement while asking residents and business owners to help clear sidewalks of snow and ice after another round of snowfall early Thursday morning.
-
'I think it's going to be really useful': Workforce Windsor-Essex launches guide for students
Rana Altoban is a grade 10 student at Catholic Central who says the new School to Work Transition Guide launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex is a great tool.
-
Gunshots fired in South Walkerville
Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in South Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Winter travel alert issued with heavy snow wreaking havoc on area roads
Heavy and blowing snow could make for tricky driving conditions across the region on Thursday.
-
Paul Bernardo's former lawyer hired to defend man charged in murder of Elnaz Hajtamiri
The man facing a first-degree murder charge in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has enlisted the same lawyer who represented notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo, Anthony G. Bryant.
-
Unlicensed 16-year-old girl arrested for impaired driving after collision with sign
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl accused of driving impaired following a collision in Bradford over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Calgary
-
Calgary police recommend provincial review in death of woman near elementary school
Police say the death of a woman in front of a Calgary elementary school should be reviewed by a provincial committee that analyzes family violence cases.
-
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
Winnipeg
-
Surgeries delayed in Winnipeg as health system deals with respiratory illnesses
A surge in respiratory illnesses is prompting changes in Manitoba hospitals.
-
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
-
'Completely unique': Pair of multi-million-dollar Winnipeg homes hit the market
A pair of very different but similarly priced mansions have hit the market in Winnipeg, perfect for buyers looking to spend a couple of million dollars on some truly unique real estate.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is met
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say
Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen vehicle in connection to homicide investigation
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman as a homicide.
Edmonton
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
-
By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020
Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.