Extended bout of 'bitterly cold' weather expected in Toronto

Frigid temperatures are expected to hang around the GTA for the next week with wind chill values approaching -20 C at times.

Toronto is expected to see a high of -9 C Monday but it will feel closer to -15 with the wind chill. An overnight low of -12 C will feel like -18.

“Bitterly cold air has found a home over southcentral Ontario this week,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday. “Breezy winds are creating impressive wind chills.”

Flurries are in the forecast for Toronto for most of the week.

Coulter said the extreme cold will stick around through to next weekend “with a few flurries here and there and more sunshine than we’ve seen as of late.”

He added that warmer winds will bring temperatures back above normal for the week of Jan. 22.