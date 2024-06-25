2 teens charged after allegedly shooting people with gel blaster gun in Toronto's west end

Two teens have been arrested and charged after allegedly using a gel blaster gun to shoot unsuspecting people in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened on Monday in the Corso Italia neighbourhood, near St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that two youths were operating an electric bike in the area. They allege that one of the youths drove the bike, while the other fired a gel blaster gun at passersby.

Two youths, age 15 and 17, have been charged with assault with a weapon, carry concealed weapon, and possess weapon dangerous to public peace. The accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Investigators believe that this incident could be linked to an online trend called the “Orbeez Challenge” where suspects shoot at others “drive-by style” with gel blasters.

“This activity endangers public safety and elicits a serious police response,” TPS said.

“Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about engaging in online trends such as the “Orbeez Challenge” and ensure their children understand the dangers and risks associated.”

Police said that while a number of victims have come forward, anyone who may have been victimized is welcome to reach out to them.

Anyone with information about this assault with a weapon investigation is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.