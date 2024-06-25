Motorcyclist seriously hurt in northeast Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following a collision with the driver of a car on Tuesday evening in northeast Scarborough.

The crash happened in the Hillside neighbourhood near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 6:20 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said that the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital via emergency run.

They later said that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Steeles is closed in both directions as police investigate. The road is expected to reopen soon, said police.