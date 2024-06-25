More than 50 workers to be laid off from Ontario Science Centre, union says

Layoffs have begun at the Ontario Science Centre.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union says more than 50 food service workers will be laid off over the next few days.

The union says the workers are employed by Levy Canada, an outside contractor.

The province announced an abrupt closure of the science centre last Friday afternoon.

Infrastructure Ontario says there were structural problems with parts of the roof that necessitated the surprise closure of the building to the public.

The closure has sparked an outcry among local residents, science lovers and the architectural firm that designed the building.

"This government is clearly trying to find excuses for closing down this beautiful, historic building," said union president J.P. Hornick.

"But they didn’t count on how many people across Ontario love the Science Centre and want it to stay open, right where it is."

The province previously announced the science centre would move down to the new Ontario Place, which is in the early stages of construction, where it will join a massive spa, revamped concert venue and a new marina.