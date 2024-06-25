TORONTO
Driver, pedestrian taken to the hospital following downtown Toronto collision

A driver struck a pedestrian, a tree, and a storefront on June 25 near Jarvis and Front streets. (Rebecca Pickles photo) A driver struck a pedestrian, a tree, and a storefront on June 25 near Jarvis and Front streets. (Rebecca Pickles photo)
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a driver struck a pedestrian, a tree, and a storefront in downtown Toronto late Tuesday afternoon, say Toronto police.

The collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Jarvis and Front streets.

Toronto police said both the pedestrian and the driver were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police said that a tree was also knocked down during the collision.

Jarvis Street is closed from Front to King streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

